Zach Wilson hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet in 2022, but the Jets quarterback has caught one.

The Jets went with a little trickery early in the second quarter and had Wilson hand the ball to rookie wideout Garrett Wilson on an end around. He flipped it to wide receiver Braxton Berrios coming back across the field and Berrios hit a wide-open Wilson for a touchdown that put the Jets up 10-0 on the Steelers.

The lead is the biggest of the season for the Jets and it’s the first one they’ve held outside of the final seconds of their Week Two win over the Browns.

Wilson is 4-of-6 for 60 yards in his first start since having knee surgery in August. Mitch Trubisky is 4-of-6 for 20 yards and an interception for the Steelers.

Zach Wilson catches TD to put Jets up 10-0 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk