There will be more of Zach Wilson under center for the Jets this season.

Wilson joined Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as young signal callers who have spent time this offseason bulking up. Wilson weighed 208 pounds as a rookie, but told reporters on Tuesday that he’s worked with a nutritionist and chef to add 13 pounds of “good weight.”

“I feel better for sure,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice, is better. In the long run, once we get into a game when we actually get a hit and tackled, having more size on me will help. . . . I just feel like I’m a better athlete with more weight on, for some reason.”

The Jets spent the offseason working to improve the offense around Wilson and Wilson spent the offseason working to make sure that he’ll be strong enough to lead that group where the Jets want to go.

Zach Wilson bulks up, feels like “better athlete with more weight on” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk