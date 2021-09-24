Can Zach Wilson throw over 213.5 passing yards vs Broncos in Week 3? | What Are The Odds?

In What Are The Odds? presented by Caesars Sportsbook, Marc Malusis, Chris Williamson and Sal Licata discuss the chances of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson passing for over 213 yards vs the Denver Broncos.



About What Are The Odds?:



What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to.