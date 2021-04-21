Zach Wilson will attend the draft

Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has declined to attend the event. But Zach Wilson, the presumptive second overall pick, will be there.

Wilson has decided to attend the draft in Cleveland, according t Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Jets are widely expected to take Wilson with the second overall pick. At BYU last year, Wilson had a 73.5 percent completion rate, with 33 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He also ran for 10 touchdowns.

Among the other top players who have confirmed they will attend are Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

