Zach Wilson agrees to contract terms with the Jets | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the contract details that finally got hammered out between the Jets and rookie QB Zach Wilson. Vacchiano also says that the 2 missed practices by Wilson shouldn’t matter in the long run and the team is very excited to have their QB for practice on Friday.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Jets aren’t likely to budge in Zach Wilson talks

    The Jets are gonna Jet. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Jets are “not likely to budge” in the standoff with quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. Vacchiano characterizes the fight as focusing on offset language. As PFT reported on Tuesday, payment of the signing bonus has become a [more]

  • Shane Lemieux carted off with knee injury at Giants

    The Giants’ hopes for improved offensive line play may have taken a hit at Thursday’s practice. Left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off during the session. The Giants said, via multiple reporters, that Lemieux suffered a knee injury. The severity of the injury is not known at this point, but any extended absence would be [more]

  • Jets begin camp practices without unsigned QB Wilson

    Zach Wilson remained unsigned Wednesday, the only first-round draft pick to not have a deal done after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance earlier in the day. “Obviously, from the business side of it, there's a lot of things that come into play,” coach Robert Saleh said. With Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection, still not signed, Mike White took the first snaps at practice with the Jets' starters.

  • Jets QB Zach Wilson signs rookie contract, bringing stalemate to an end

    The Jets and Zach Wilson have finally come to terms on the quarterback's rookie deal.

  • Why Zach Wilson hasn't signed contract and more | Jets Training Camp News | SportsNite

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discusses with SNY Jets reporter Jeane Coakley the snag that's been holding up Zach Wilson from reporting to training camp. Vacchiano assures that Wilson indeed wants to be at camp but he and the Jets are hammering out some specific language in his contract that he wants adjusted before reporting. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Avoiding a Return to sub-$40,000 Would Bring $41,500 into Play

    It’s been a mixed morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. Bitcoin would need to avoid the pivot to bring $41,000 levels into play…

  • Jake Ellzey defeats Susan Wright in Texas congressional race

    An endorsement from former president Donald Trump was not enough to lift Susan Wright to victory.

  • Gymnast Suni Lee's Dad Couldn't Afford a ‘Real' Beam, So He Built One Instead

    John Lee, the father of gymnast Sunisa Suni Lee, used to tell his daughter that if and when she someday made the Olympics, he would...

  • AP source: Jets give QB Wilson 4-year, $35.15 million deal

    Breathe easy, Jets fans. Zach Wilson is on his way. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, gets a fully guaranteed deal worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.

  • Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs rank high in jersey sales

    #Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs rank high in jersey sales:

  • When will Zach Wilson show up?

    Zach Wilson is the only rookie in the NFL who has yet to agree to his contract

  • Former Panthers first-round pick sees his NFL comeback end after one practice

    Kelvin Benjamin won’t be making the Giants’ roster this preseason

  • 9 lesser-known iPhone tips that can change the way you use your phone

    Not too long ago, every smartphone release — whether it was a new iPhone or a flagship release from Samsung — was a momentous event. With each passing year, new smartphone models introduced incredible new features and wild leaps in camera performance. These days, however, smartphone improvements are largely incremental. And while this isn’t to … The post 9 lesser-known iPhone tips that can change the way you use your phone appeared first on BGR.

  • Shamook: Star Wars effects company ILM hires Mandalorian deepfaker

    The artist, who uses the online alias Shamook, has been recruited by Industrial Light and Magic.

  • Jets' revitalized Davis considered 'walking away' from game

    Jarrad Davis was in a tough spot on the field — and a dark place in his head. The once-promising linebacker was no longer a starter for the Detroit Lions, struggling to find a role and desperately trying to fend off the negative thoughts that were chipping away at his confidence and love for football. “I contemplated walking away,” Davis acknowledged Wednesday after his first practice with the New York Jets.

  • Elliott: Sunisa Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

    U.S. gymnast Suni Lee won the all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the lead after the third of four rotations.

  • ‘House of Gucci’ Posters Unveil Jared Leto’s Shocking Transformation Opposite Gaga, Driver

    Yes, that's Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott's new movie.

  • SEC announces conference matchups for 2021-22

    Eric Musselman is entering his third season at Arkansas' head coach. Arkansas Athletics Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS The SEC announced the conference games for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season Wednesday morning.

  • Ramírez and Reyes go back-to-back

    José Ramírez and Franmil Reyes go back-to-back in the third to open up the Indians' lead over the Cardinals

  • NFL player prop of the day: Travis Kelce is great, but his stat projections are enormous

    Travis Kelce is an all-time great tight end, and oddsmakers know it.