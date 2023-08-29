Zach VanValkenburg makes LA Rams roster as outside linebacker

LOS ANGELES - After a couple of years of hard work as a professional football player, Zach VanValkenburg has earned a spot in the NFL.

The Zeeland West graduate was one of the final players added to the Los Angeles Rams final 53-man roster on Tuesday.

VanValkenburg was on the Rams practice squad last year and made the team as an outside linebacker.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders, VanValkenberg was an all-state player at Zeeland West before signing with Hillsdale College.

Iowa defensive end Zach VanValkenburg talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After starring for the Chargers, he transferred to Iowa where he became one of the top defensive linemen in the Big Ten.

He played in four preseason games and recorded at least one tackle in each game. He had one sack against New England and was solid and consistent.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Zeeland's Zach VanValkenburg makes LA Rams roster as linebacker