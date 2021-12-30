Zach Thomas named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022 class

Zach Thomas was one of the best linebackers in the NFL during his time with the Dolphins and he’s being rightfully recognized for his greatness. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 15 finalists for the Class of 2022 and Thomas was among them.

Thomas spent 12 years with the Dolphins before finishing his career with the Cowboys for one season in 2008. With Miami, Thomas made the Pro Bowl seven times and was voted a first-team All-Pro five times. He was also part of the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s team.

In his career, Thomas made 1,734 total tackles, picked off 17 passes and forced 16 fumbles. He also had 20.5 sacks and twice led the NFL in combined tackles.

This is Thomas’ third straight year being voted a finalist, putting him on the doorstep of Canton once again. With the resume he put together, he’s certainly deserving of a gold jacket.