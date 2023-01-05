Zach Thomas named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 class

During his 13-year NFL career, linebacker Zach Thomas was one of the greatest players in the league, and there’s a chance that he’ll finally be recognized for his greatness in 2023.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame, after a delay due to the situation with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, announced their 15 modern-era player finalists for their 2023 class, and Thomas was among them.

Thomas spent 12 seasons with the Dolphins before ending his career with a one-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. With Miami, he made the Pro Bowl seven times and was voted a first-team All-Pro five times.

1,734 total tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and 16 forced fumbles also earned him a pot on the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s team.

This is Thomas’ fourth straight year as a finalist, and with everything that he accomplished, he really should hear his name called for Canton.

He did the @MiamiDolphins proud for 12 seasons. Tonight, Zach Thomas is a Finalist for the Class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/l5zZkVLhBp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2023

List

The 46 contracts that account for Dolphins' $18.4 million in dead cap

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire