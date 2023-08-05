Zach Thomas' full Hall of Fame speech
Listen to Hall of Fame inductee and former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas' full speech at the Pro Football HOF Class of 2023 enshrinement ceremony.
Listen to Hall of Fame inductee and former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas' full speech at the Pro Football HOF Class of 2023 enshrinement ceremony.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
Ware will be enshrined on Saturday.
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.
Both inductees said they never imagined they would be on the Hall of Fame stage.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
Marcedes Lewis has a shot to play in his 18th NFL season.
The former No. 2 overall pick connected on a 57-yard pass in the first quarter of Jets-Browns.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Judon had been pushing for a new deal with the Patriots.
Nadel has called Rangers games since 1979.
Ware was an anchor for the Cowboys' defense for several years, and then he capped his career by helping the Broncos win a Super Bowl title.
Here we predict the outcomes of all eight matches on the SummerSlam card.
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.