Zach Strief is returning to the Saints as assistant offensive line coach.

After Strief’s playing career ended, he spent three years calling play-by-play on WWL and the Saints Radio Network.

“The opportunity to help the Saints bring another world championship is just too great for me to pass up,” Strief told WWL. “It’s time for me to go home.”

Strief, 37, played for the Saints for 12 seasons after they made him a seventh-round choice in 2006. He appeared in 158 games, starting 94.

Strief will miss doing radio work but said he is ready to return to the other side.

“It was my deep love of the Saints organization that pushed me into this job, and it’s that same love that is sending me back,” Strief said.

Zach Strief returning to Saints as assistant offensive line coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk