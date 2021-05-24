Zach Strief: Erik McCoy is on his way to becoming one of NFL’s top centers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round in 2020 and seemed intent on playing him at center. But without a real offseason because of the pandemic, combined with training camp injuries, Erik McCoy remained at center and Ruiz started 13 games at right guard.

It now appears McCoy is entrenched at center.

“It’s going to be hard to beat him out,” assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com. “I think he played fantastic last year. He had a huge jump. You’ve got to wait and see. Just like every year, the goal is always to get the best five that you can on the field, and figuring out where those guys best go is kind of on us as coaches. But he was outstanding, and we’ll just kind of see how it works itself out.”

McCoy has started all 32 possible games at center since the Saints selected him in the second round. He received an All-Pro vote in 2020 and is moving closer to earning his first Pro Bowl honor.

With three-time Pro Bowler Terron Armstead at left tackle, one-time All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle, McCoy at center, Ruiz at right guard and three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat at left guard, the Saints have one of the best lines in football. The only changes are on the coaching staff, with Dan Roushar moving to coach tight ends, Brendan Nugent taking over as offensive line coach and Strief – a former Saints player – joining the team as an assistant offensive line coach.

“I think we have the best tackle tandem in football,” Strief said. “I think Erik McCoy, I think by the end of the year, he’s going to be considered one of, if not the top centers in football. I think there’s a great core there. You take a guy like Cesar, who has gobs of talent, not having an offseason his first year, all those things. He missed a bunch of camp time. I think that’s going to help all those guys, having that extra time in the offseason.”

Zach Strief: Erik McCoy is on his way to becoming one of NFL’s top centers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Falcons may not get 1st-round pick for WR Julio Jones

    The Atlanta Falcons want a 1st-round pick in a Julio Jones trade, but they may not get one, which is good news for the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Adam Driver-Led ‘65’ From Sam Raimi & ‘Quiet Place’ Writers Gets 2022 Sony Release Date

    Sony Pictures has set a summer 2022 release date for 65, a film starring Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt. The pic will hit theaters nearly a year from now, on May 13, with plot details still being kept under wraps. Written and directed by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods — who together scripted A Quiet Place — 65 […]

  • How Jurgen Klopp pulled off 'the impossible' and saved Liverpool's season

    It’s worth reminding ourselves how forlorn Liverpool’s hope of qualifying for the Champions League looked when they were beaten 1-0 at home to Fulham on March 7. It felt they had spent too long gazing into the abyss of their title defence, and the abyss was gazing back. They had lost six consecutive home league games, their longest ever such run, and the first team to do so in the Premier League since Huddersfield Town in 2019. A winless Anfield run had extended to eight games - the last time any Liverpool side was so fallible at home, they had finished bottom of the First Division (in 1954). Most worrying, there seemed no obvious solution because while the primary focus was on Liverpool’s defensive absentees, they had stopped scoring. Excluding penalties and own goals, Liverpool had failed to do so with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the Premier League. Liverpool were ten points behind Leicester City, but the talk was no longer about how to catch them. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Klopp seemed resigned to his club’s fate. “I like to be an optimist, but in the league it is almost impossible to qualify,” he said. Behind-the-scenes, club officials were readying for unknown territory. Never mind missing out on the Champions League and a minimum £50 million in that European bonanza, an even worse scenario beckoned. “It will be an absolute nightmare if we end up in the bloody Uefa conference league,” confided an Anfield official. No wonder there were some higher up the chain of command trying to start their own European tournament with guaranteed mega-millions. Yet as the gloom descended, the roots of recovery were already in place. Why Fabinho was the key to Liverpool’s revival On the day Liverpool lost to Fulham, midfielder Fabinho was a 76th minute substitute. The cameo was a tentative but critical step in his and Liverpool’s recovery. Although it was barely referenced at the time, Klopp’s side looked better in those 14 minutes than in the previous eight weeks - think of it as Lazarus' first muscle spasm. The Brazilian’s injury a month earlier had added to Liverpool’s defensive vulnerabilities because he had spent the first half of the season as an emergency centre-back - one of most of the 19 centre-back pairings before Easter - with Klopp calculating he had plenty of midfielders to cover his relocation. The Fulham loss can be seen as the Liverpool manager’s ‘enough is enough’ moment as he decided there was more to be gained with his number six in his preferred role. Three days after Fulham, Fabinho ran the game in the second leg of the Champions League round of sixteen game against RB Leipzig, and remained there for eight of the last ten Premier League fixtures, starting with an away win at Wolves. Liverpool failed to win only two of those remaining ten games. It is no coincidence that when points were dropped at home to Newcastle and away to Leeds United, Fabinho was forced back into defence due to an injury to Nat Phillips. Based on the evidence of Liverpool’s grand finale, Phillips probably would have challenged Diego Llorrente to prevent Leeds’ 87th minute equaliser, and risen above Dwight Gayle to prevent him teeing up Joe Willock’s injury-time strike for Newcastle. Phillips emerged as an unlikely, heroic figure - first alongside Ozan Kabak and then youngster Rhys Williams. But the stability came from the man just in front of whatever inexperienced duo picked. Fabinho proved to be Liverpool’s most influential player - the gatekeeper and the pivot. Beyond Anfield, there is suspicion people still do not realise how good the South American is. When he plays in midfield, everyone around him looks better and Liverpool perform like champions.

  • NFL analyst believes Najee Harris could be Steelers’ savior

    Former Alabama running back Najee Harris did wonders for the Crimson Tide offense, but can he replicate that at the professional level wi...

  • Cincinnati Bengals 2021 win total, playoff odds examined

    Here's how oddsmakers feel about the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals.

  • 'I know how I’ll be judged:' Under scrutiny, White Sox manager Tony La Russa not afraid to face his critics

    White Sox manager Tony La Russa, under scrutiny much of the season, will face his old team the Cardinals in a three-game set starting on Monday.

  • 2021 NFL Draft process "Haul" rankings

    Thor Nystrom combines each team's draft and UDFA hauls into one bucket to quantify which left the 2021 process with the most talent and best ROI (Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL rumors: Dede Westbrook, 49ers have had preliminary talks

    The 49ers reportedly have been in talks with a speedy but injured wide receiver.

  • Jets 2021 Position Breakdown: Unproven group needs youngsters to step up

    In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the cornerbacks…

  • Joe Hortiz raves about Rashod Bateman’s route running and awareness

    The Baltimore Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Joe Horitz raved about Bateman's route running

  • Ball State's glut of Super Seniors epitomizes new college football reality

    Ball State is a portrait of veteran riches that will abound in college football in 2021.

  • Chaos Erupts in First Full Rain NASCAR Cup Race

    "It's the most unsafe thing I've done, by a lot," said Kevin Harvick

  • Kevin James, ‘Home Team’ cast visit Sean Payton at Saints facility

    New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton will be portrayed by Kevin James in the Netflix comedy "Home Team," which prompted James to pay a visit

  • NBA: Warriors' Thompson says 'never been hungrier' to return

    The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Six-time winners Warriors' season ended on Friday after their 117-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the new play-in tournament as they failed to reach the playoffs. Thompson said he was proud of the team's performance this season even as they missed out on the playoffs for the second successive season.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Will Zalatoris drains incredible fairway eagle to save rough start

    After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Former NHL forward Derek Roy retires from pro hockey

    Former NHL forward Derek Roy announced his retirement from professional hockey. He played in 738 regular-season games over 11 seasons in the NHL before embarking on a six-season stay in Europe. "After a lot of thinking, I have made the decision to retire from playing professional hockey," Roy posted to Instagram.

  • McMillan fined $25,000 for saying NBA favors Knicks' success

    ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday after saying the league is rooting for the success of the New York Knicks and implying his team may struggle to get calls in the opening round of the playoffs. The Hawks face the Knicks in a best-of-seven series that begins Sunday at Madison Square Garden. McMillan called the Knicks one of the league's glamour franchises, even though this is New York's first appearance in the playoffs since 2013.