Zach Sanford with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

Reuters

On the face of it a 0-0 draw away to Chelsea was not a bad result for Manchester United but their record against the big guns this season is lamentable and a key reason why they are nowhere near challenging Manchester City for the title. United also drew 0-0 at home to Chelsea as they did against Manchester City while they picked up one point from two games against Arsenal, were thrashed 6-1 at home by Tottenham and drew 0-0 away at Liverpool.