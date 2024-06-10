Zach Reese hopes fans resonate with his style after UFC on ESPN 57 knockout: ‘I’ll never be a boring fighter’
Zach Reese vows to never be in a boring fight.
Reese (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) picked up his first octagon win when he knocked out Julian Marquez (9-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC) in just 20 seconds this past Saturday at UFC on ESPN 57 from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
All six of Reese’s wins have come in Round 1, and the Dana White’s Contender Series graduate looks forward to thrilling fans with more furious finishes.
“I hope the fans will resonate with my style because I grew up a fan and I hate boring fighters,” Reese told UFC News. “I’ll never be a boring fighter. I’ll die before I’m in a boring fight. My plan was to be a little more patient with Julian, kind of draw him out, getting him eating on my feints and then crack the sh*t out of him, and that’s what happened.”
Reese was on the wrong end of a highlight reel in his UFC debut when he was knocked out courtesy of a Cody Brundage slam in December. The 30-year-old was happy to rebound and show the true version of himself against Marquez.
“I’m not making excuses for my debut. That last month of my camp, I got injured and I wasn’t able to train for the entirety of the last month of the camp,” Reese said. “I still took the fight thinking I could win based on my skills, and I didn’t. So it meant a ton to come in here and show what a healthy Zach Reese can do.”
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.
Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Puja Tomar, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Puja Tomar def. Rayanne Amanda, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57
Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Taylor Lapilus def. Cody Stamann, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Denise Gomes, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Denise Gomes def. Eduarda Moura, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Daniel Marcos UFC, on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Share this
image
gallery
Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Daniel Marcos def. John Castaneda, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Montana De La Rosa, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Share this
image
gallery
Montana De La Rosa def. Andrea Lee, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brad Katona, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Share this
image
gallery
Brad Katona def. Jesse Butler, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Carlos Prates, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Charlie Radtke vs. Carlos Prates, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Carlos Prates def. Charlie Radtke, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Ludovit Klein UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Share this
image
gallery
Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 3
Share this
image
gallery
Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Share this
image
gallery
Ludovit Klein def. Thiago Moises, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57
Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Puna Soriano def. Miguel Baeza, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57
Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
zach-reese-ufc-on-espn-57
Share this
image
gallery
Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Zach Reese def. Julian Marquez, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brunno Ferreira, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57
Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Share this
image
gallery
Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 2
Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Brunno Ferreira def. Dustin Stoltzfus, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Raul Rosas Jr., UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Raul Rosas Jr. def. Ricky Turcios, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Dominick Reyes, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57
Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery
Nassourdine Imavov, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Jared Cannonier, UFC on ESPN 57
Share this
image
gallery
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov, UFC on ESPN 57 video
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Share this
image
gallery
Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier, UFC on ESPN 57 1
Share this
image
gallery
Nassourdine Imavov def. Jared Cannonier, UFC on ESPN 57 Scorecard
Share this
image
gallery