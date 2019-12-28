Zach Randolph officially retires, ending 17-year career: ‘I gave this game my all’

After 17 seasons in the NBA, longtime Grizzlies and Trail Blazers big man “Z-Bo” officially announced his retirement on Saturday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After nearly two decades in the league, Zach Randolph is officially calling it a career.

Randolph, who last played for the Sacramento Kings last season, officially announced his retirement in a statement on Twitter on Saturday morning.

“I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more,” Randolph said. “Basketball will always be a part of me … Special thank you to the Memphis Grizzlies and the entire city which I will forever call home, my family for always supporting me — my mom, brothers and sisters for taking this journey with me, the Portland Trail Blazers for taking a chance on a young kid from Marion, coach Moe Smedley, coach Tom Izzo, commissioners David Stern and Adam Silver for the opportunity and all the NBA organizations, front offices, staff and every single teammate.”

Randolph was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2001 draft after one season at Michigan State, and spent 17 years in the NBA with five different teams. He spent his first six seasons with the Trail Blazers before brief stints with both the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Randolph then landed with the Grizzlies for eight seasons, and finished with the Kings and Mavericks last year, though never appeared in a game for Dallas.

The 38-year-old averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds throughout his career, and averaged a double-double in nine seasons. The two-time All-Star was named the league’s Most Improved Player for the 2003-04 season, averaging 20.1 points and 10.5 rebounds with the Blazers after putting up just 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game the season before.

“Z-Bo” found his groove with the Grizzlies and helped lead the team to seven straight playoff appearances, the longest in franchise history. Memphis announced last season that it would retire his No. 50 jersey, too.

