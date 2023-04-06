Add the Cardinals to the list of teams that will have a player wearing No. 0 this season.

The team announced that wide receiver Zach Pascal will be wearing that number during his first season with the team. Pascal signed with the Cardinals as a free agent last month.

Pascal wore No. 3 with the Eagles and No. 14 with the Colts.

This will be the first season that NFL players are allowed to wear No. 0. League owners approved allowing the number in a vote at last month’s league meetings.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell, and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting are also going to wear No. 0 this season.

The Cardinals also announced that linebacker Kyzir White is No. 7, cornerback Rashad Fenton is No. 24, linebacker Josh Woods is No. 51, linebacker Krys Barnes is No. 56, defensive linemen L.J. Collier is No. 91, and defensive lineman Carlos Watkins is No. 94.

Zach Pascal to wear No. 0 with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk