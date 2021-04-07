Zach Pascal leads Colts in performance-based pay

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal earned his 2020 contract and more when it comes to the production he put on the field. One of the most underrated players on the offensive side of the ball led the team in performance-based pay in 2020.

Pascal, who earned $750,000 in base salary for the campaign, got a nice bonus because of his production from the 2020 season. This is from Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star on why Pascal received the bonus:

Due to his contributions on the field in 2020, Pascal is set to earn an extra $530,606 in performance-based pay, the highest on the Colts and the 17th-highest amount in the league, based on a formula that weights playing time in relation to salary. Pascal, an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, earned $750,000 during his fourth year in the league, which makes the $530,606 he’s bringing home in performance-based pay a nearly 71% bonus. Add in the NFL’s league-wide playoff bonuses of $30,000 for non-division teams playing in the Wild Card round, and Pascal will have earned $1,310,606 in 2020.

So essentially, because Pascal didn’t make a whole lot of money but played a significant amount of snaps, the NFL rewarded him with a strong bonus that was just over 70% of his base salary in 2020.

Pascal led the Colts in receptions of 20 yards or more (13) while being second in receiving yards (629) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (five). His 44 receptions were good for third-most on the offense.

Unfortunately, it seems Pascal will have to wait for that check to come. Ayello reported the bonuses will be deferred to 2024 or later as a part of the COVID-19 negotiations.

