Wide receiver Zach Pascal will be joining Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

NFL Media reports that Pascal has agreed to a two-year deal with the Cardinals. Pascal and Gannon were both with the Eagles for the 2022 season.

Pascal joined the Eagles as a free agent last year and caught 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown while appearing in every regular season game. He added three catches for 15 yards in the postseason.

Pascal had 150 catches for 1,888 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons with the Colts to open his career.

Arizona also has DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Andre Baccellia, Greg Dortch, Auden Tate, and Javon Wims at receiver, although there has been plenty of speculation about a trade involving Hopkins at some point this offseason.

Zach Pascal agrees to deal with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk