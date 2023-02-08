Zach Parise with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

AccuWeather

Even though meteorological winter is nearing its halfway point, several areas across the United States and Canada have still yet to experience their average snowiest month. The second month of the year is the snowiest for many regions of the nation, and for other areas, the peak in snowfall occurs even later toward the springtime. Climatologist Brian Brettschneider compiled snowfall data from around the United States and Canada, creating a map to show which month is the snowiest for each locatio