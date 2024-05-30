Zach Orr understands importance of Ravens finding a third safety to replace Geno Stone

The Baltimore Ravens have lost many defensive contributors over the course of the 2024 offseason. This was widely expected due to Baltimore’s cap situation and the sheer number of free agents, but the team feels confident in its plan to replace everyone who departed in free agency.

One of the players the Ravens didn’t retain was safety Geno Stone, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on a two-year deal. Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr was asked about the importance of replacing Stone and said that the third safety spot could be filled by an in-house candidate.

“Yes, for sure. Obviously, with Kyle [Hamilton] being the ultimate chess piece, the third safety position is important. I feel like we have some great in-house candidates that [have been] working their butts off since Day One, so we’re excited. They had a good first three days of practice, so we’re excited to see where it goes. But yes, that position is important.”

The Ravens don’t have much safety depth outside of Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. They drafted Sanoussi Kane in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft and signed Beau Brade as an undrafted free agent, so they’ll either need to trust inexperience or sign a veteran.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire