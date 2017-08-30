Zach Orr to work with Ravens coaching, personnel staffs

Zach Orr has retired from playing in the NFL, but he’ll still be working in the league.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Orr will work with the team’s coaching staff and personnel department as he transitions away from being an active player. Orr retired after the end of the 2016 season due to a neck injury and attempted to come back after getting a different medical opinion before ultimately retiring again when he could not find any team willing to clear him for an on-field role.

“Zach will be getting exposure to both the coaching and personnel departments with the Ravens,” General Manager Ozzie Newsome said. “He’ll spend time learning about coaching at this level, and he’ll learn the ropes with our scouts. We look forward to working with him as he makes the transition from being an active player.”

Orr will work with linebackers coach Don Martindale and sit in on special teams meetings during the 2017 season. He’ll then work with the personnel department evaluating players in the offseason and Orr said that the scouting side is one that he’s leaning toward making his focus in the future.