Zach Mettenberger, Jonas Gray took part in this weekend’s XFL workouts

The XFL held its eighth and final showcase for players interested in jobs with team’s during the league’s reboot in 2020 in St. Louis this weekend.

The first seven combine-style workouts were attended by handfuls of former NFL players and that remained the case this weekend. Former Browns first-round pick Trent Richardson and former Raiders fourth-round pick Connor Cook were reported to be part of the mix last week and they were joined by several others.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Zach Mettenberger joined Cook at the quarterback workouts. Mettenberger played for the Titans, Chargers and Steelers before moving on to the Alliance of American Football this year. He opened the season as a backup to Christian Hackenberg in Memphis, but eventually made three starts before being injured.

Luis Perez, another former AAF quarterback, also took part in the showcase.

Former Patriots running back Jonas Gray joined Richardson at running back this weekend. Gray is best remembered for running 37 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-40 Patriots win over the Colts in 2014. He has 97 carries for 387 yards and one touchdown apart from that game.

Titans 2015 fifth-round pick David Cobb also joined the running backs. Tight end Clay Harbor, defensive end Jacquies Smith and Dee Liner, the most aptly named defensive lineman in the game, are others who might be familiar to NFL fans.