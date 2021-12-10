Zach Lowe reveals absurd Draymond Green Warriors stat on drives

Lowe reveals incredible Draymond stat on drives to hoop originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If Draymond Green's brilliant basketball mind wasn't clear before, this figure from ESPN's Zach Lowe emphasizes the impact the Warriors' star's basketball IQ has.

"The Warriors have scored an absurd 1.41 points per possession when Green shoots out of a drive, or dishes to teammate who fires -- tops by a mile among 192 guys with at least 50 drives, per Second Spectrum," Lowe writes Friday morning.

No NBA player has a higher assist ratio through the early part of the season than Green's 43.0, and the forward also has the league's 10th-best overall net rating. Green's offensive rating is his best since the record-setting 2015-16 season, and he only has equaled his current 97 defensive rating once over a full season ('14-'15).

Green's defense, even in his 10th NBA season, is as good as it has ever been. Draymond twice has led the league in defensive box plus-minus over a full season, and his current mark through 24 games would be a career-high.

After being forced into playing roughly 40 percent of his minutes at center last season due to injuries in the Warriors' frontcourt, Green has seen just 19 percent of his minutes at the five so far.

Draymond's remarkable court vision has been on display throughout the Warriors' torrid start to owning the NBA's best record.

Draymond threads the needle 🧵 pic.twitter.com/7x3AByCL0v — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2021

Draymond dime to JP pic.twitter.com/A4bR62arBx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021

Draymond finds Wiggins under the hoop 👀 pic.twitter.com/IyzyuKp3nD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

Steph Curry might be well on his way to a third NBA MVP trophy, but Draymond's importance to this team can't be understated.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast