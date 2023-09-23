Zach Lowe brainstorms trade that would bring Buddy Hield to the Thunder

In the latest episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe had an interesting trade proposal that would bring a former Sooner back to his old college state.

Lowe suggested a trade that would land Buddy Hield to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also notes that this is just him thinking of potential landing spots for Hield and not reporting anything significant.

The Thunder would send Davis Bertans, Isaiah Joe and three second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Hield.

“Put some shooters around Shai. And certainly, the Bertans contract is probably going to be the one…,” Lowe said. “I’m looking at Bertans with a combination of Isaiah Joe and three (second-round picks).”

The Pacers have recently begun trade discussions surrounding Hield after both sides failed to agree on a contract extension. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal and is set to make $19.2 million this season.

Bertans is set to make $17 million this season with an early termination option of $16 million for next season. Joe is on a bargain deal as the sharpshooter is set to make $4.2 million over the next two seasons if his contract is guaranteed and next season’s option is picked up.

This proposal has some juice to it for both sides. The Thunder will gain one of the best 3-point shooters ever in the middle of his prime while the Pacers get some nice draft assets along with two helpful rotation pieces.

While losing Joe would sting since the Thunder basically developed him last season, the upside with Hield providing spacing for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is attractive enough to consider the deal.

New Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 on Dame trade rumblings, Pacers preview, Buddy Hield trades/fits; then @espn_macmahon helps preview the Mavs and Jazz: Spotify: https://t.co/9e3IBkSQIr Apple: https://t.co/VkThYuIyZZ — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) September 23, 2023

