Zach Lese earns Athlete of The Week honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top lacrosse players has earned this week’s top honor.

Horseheads senior midfielder/attack Zach Lese has earned the 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Lese scored his 100th career point vs. Elmira last week putting his name into the Blue Raider record book. Zach, a captain on the team, registered three goals and had four assists in the 13-3 win over the Express.

Lese will play lacrosse next year at D-II power Mercyhurst University next year. Fans voted on mytwintiers.com/sports for Lese and all of our standout student-athletes throughout last week’s vote.

If you’d like to nominate a student-athlete email us at sports@wetmtv.com. It’s all presented to you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan.

(PHOTO: Provided)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.