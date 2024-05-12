Zach LaVine Trade Watch: What could the New York Knicks giveu

The Chicago Bulls will be looking to trade Zach LaVine this summer, scouring the market for teams who may be interested in adding his services. The New York Knicks may be a team to keep an eye on. They are in the midst of an impressive playoff run but have the means to add another star this summer.

Julius Randle has missed a ton of time this year and will be out for the entirety of the playoffs. That said, he could be used as a salary-matching contract in a potential trade this offseason. Throw in draft picks and other small players, and there could be a framework for a deal.

Guys like Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart would almost certainly be off-limits in those talks, but perhaps the Bulls could press the Knicks to include Miles McBride or Bojan Bogdanovic. But even then, the package is relatively uninspiring for both sides.

Potential trade: Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, and a first-round pick for Zach LaVine

This doesn’t seem like a deal the Knicks would be interested in. LaVine isn’t a great defender and has been injury-prone in recent years, and they have a very solid top six already.

Plus, the Bulls should probably hope to get a bit more than this for LaVine.

