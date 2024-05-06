Zach LaVine Trade Watch: What could the Sacramento Kings give up?

As the Chicago Bulls enter an offseason-long quest to trade Zach LaVine, they will need to scour the market for potential teams willing to take on his contract and injury concerns. One of those teams could end up being the Sacramento Kings, who missed the playoffs this year after getting bounced in the Play-In Tournament.

They could use the extra shot creation, and they have some intriguing pieces the Bulls could want. The only first-round pick the Kings don’t have control of is 2025, which is owed to the Atlanta Hawks from the Kevin Huerter trade, which has top 12 and top 14 protections in 2025 and 2026, respectively. If it doesn’t convey by then, it will turn into two second-round picks.

Speaking of Huerter, he would likely be in a Kings trade for LaVine, giving the Bulls some much-needed additional shooting. Harrison Barnes could also be included, and he would help Chicago shore up their forward depth. Other guys the Bulls could look to snag include Davion Mitchell, Colby Jones, and Trey Lyles.

Depending on how much the Kings are willing to give up, this could be one of the best packages Chicago could get.

Ideal trade: LaVine to Kings for Huerter, Barnes, Mitchell, and a 2027 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire