Zach LaVine-Thunder trade idea proposed as potential Bulls option

The Chicago Bulls are likely going to try to trade Zach Lavine this summer. Reports indicated that they attempted to deal him earlier in the season, but an injury ended his year, meaning he stuck around. Paul Connor of Sports Grid recently brought up the idea of trading LaVine to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a move that would bring Josh Giddey back to Chicago.

“Josh Giddey’s offensive struggles could prompt Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti, with his boatload of draft capital, to upgrade the shooting guard position,” Connor wrote. “OKC was the youngest No. 1 seed in league history before falling victim to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the postseason.

“Adding a player of LaVine’s caliber to pair with MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be what the organization needs to reach the next level.”

Bringing in Giddey as the backcourt partner for Coby White would certainly be an interesting idea for the Bulls.

