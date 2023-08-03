Zach LaVine shares his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors obtaining Chris Paul originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the NBA offseason, the Golden State Warriors made an Earth-shattering move, trading Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and future picks for legendary point guard Chris Paul.

It's a throw-your-hands-in-the-air type of move.

"The NBA's ridiculous, man," Bulls guard Zach LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole of his initial thoughts on the trade. "It's such a unique thing where anything can happen at any time -- it doesn't matter if you're a role player or a guy trying to make the NBA, or a future Hall of Famer, a top-five point guard like Chris Paul.

"Obviously he's as professional as it gets, and he's going to definitely help [the Warriors] out. I think some people are like, 'Oh, wow. It's crazy.' "

Paul, a 12-time NBA All-Star, was first traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal. Beal joined the Phoenix Suns, teaming up with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

The Warriors were able to capitalize on Paul's status, as he was unwilling to play with the Wizards, desiring to compete for an NBA championship. That led the Warriors' front office, led by former Bulls wing Mike Dunleavy, to attack a deal with Washington to put Paul in their backcourt.

Though, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- arguably the best backcourt in the NBA -- it'll be interesting to see how Steve Kerr uses Paul effectively on the floor. Paul has never once played an NBA game coming off the bench.

This season could be the first.

In any fashion, LaVine has confidence the Warriors will figure out how to maximize Paul with the stars around him.

"Yeah, high-level, high-IQ guys," LaVine said of Paul, Curry and Thompson. "They're going to figure it out, especially with how much of a threat Steph is off the ball with his movement, how Klay spaces the floor. CP can just be the floor operator. I can foresee those two-, three-guard lineups."

