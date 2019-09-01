Zach LaVine rated as second-best dunker in league by NBA 2K20

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA 2K20 is hitting shelves on September 6 and has started to roll out all of their player ratings, including specific categories such as the best dunkers in the league, which they revealed on Saturday. Bulls guard Zach LaVine comes in as the second-best dunker in NBA 2K20. 

LaVine's 96 overall dunk rating is only a point lower than that of the top-rated dunker, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson

Over the 2018-19 season, LaVine made a career-high 69 dunks over 63 games. Last season was LaVine's best as a pro, averaging 23.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. 

Zion Williamson did sign a video game sponsorship deal with 2K earlier this offseason. perhaps giving him the slight edge on LaVine in the dunk rating department.

Aaron Gordon mentioned LaVine and Williamson as members of his "dream" dunk contest lineup earlier this summer, so Williamson has definitely earned a reputation as a premier dunker before he has even played his first NBA game. 

Bulls fans should get their chance to see LaVine unleash his first dunks of the 2019-20 season on October 7, in the Bulls first preseason matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks

