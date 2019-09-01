Zach LaVine rated as second-best dunker in league by NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is hitting shelves on September 6 and has started to roll out all of their player ratings, including specific categories such as the best dunkers in the league, which they revealed on Saturday. Bulls guard Zach LaVine comes in as the second-best dunker in NBA 2K20.

Zach LaVine lands a 96 Dunk Rating 👀 Agree? #2KDay pic.twitter.com/YKk9KYLgzl — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) August 30, 2019

LaVine's 96 overall dunk rating is only a point lower than that of the top-rated dunker, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

Over the 2018-19 season, LaVine made a career-high 69 dunks over 63 games. Last season was LaVine's best as a pro, averaging 23.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Zion Williamson did sign a video game sponsorship deal with 2K earlier this offseason. perhaps giving him the slight edge on LaVine in the dunk rating department.

Presenting Next Up Feat. @ZionWilliamson 🔥



Watch our newest Team 2K athlete talk about what's next for him IRL and see exclusive in-game footage of what's next for him in #NBA2K20 pic.twitter.com/FjQxi7LOcK



— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) July 30, 2019

Aaron Gordon mentioned LaVine and Williamson as members of his "dream" dunk contest lineup earlier this summer, so Williamson has definitely earned a reputation as a premier dunker before he has even played his first NBA game.

Bulls fans should get their chance to see LaVine unleash his first dunks of the 2019-20 season on October 7, in the Bulls first preseason matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

