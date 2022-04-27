Zach LaVine “pretty sick” in health and safety protocols
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in the health and safety protocols.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Zach LaVine is feeling under the weather as he deals with health & safety protocols. Alex Caruso tried riding stationary bike last night and experienced headache, which ended chances to play in Game 5. #Bulls – 6:04 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in the health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Zach LaVine to have offseason knee surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/rep… – 6:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine will miss Game 5, but LaVine also has other issues to deal with. According to a source, LaVine has downplayed the level of discomfort in his left knee all year, and will have surgery immediately after the season.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 12:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
For must-win game, Bulls officially list Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/for… – 11:57 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls list both Zach LaVine (health and safety) and Alex Caruso (concussion) as OUT for tonight’s Game 5 vs Bucks – 10:23 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) both listed out for Game 5 tonight on latest injury report. They were questionable yesterday. #Bulls – 10:00 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks. – 9:35 AM
Chicago: Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / April 26, 2022
Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.” Added he checked in with LaVine this morning: “He was just frustrated… I was just trying to be there, keep him positive mentally more than anything.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 26, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there’s still more testing to do. But LaVine won’t travel with team today Donovan did add he knows LaVine “didn’t feel great” this morning -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 26, 2022