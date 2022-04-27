Zach LaVine “pretty sick” in health and safety protocols

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in the health and safety protocols.

Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine was feeling “pretty sick” when he checked in on him. – 6:05 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan says Zach LaVine is feeling under the weather as he deals with health & safety protocols. Alex Caruso tried riding stationary bike last night and experienced headache, which ended chances to play in Game 5. #Bulls – 6:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in COVID protocol, per Billy Donovan. – 6:04 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine is “pretty sick” in the health and safety protocols. – 6:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Zach LaVine to have offseason knee surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/rep… – 6:01 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine will miss Game 5, but LaVine also has other issues to deal with. According to a source, LaVine has downplayed the level of discomfort in his left knee all year, and will have surgery immediately after the season.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/4/2… – 12:18 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

For must-win game, Bulls officially list Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso as out nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/27/for… – 11:57 AM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls list both Zach LaVine (health and safety) and Alex Caruso (concussion) as OUT for tonight’s Game 5 vs Bucks – 10:23 AM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Zach LaVine (health & safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) both listed out for Game 5 tonight on latest injury report. They were questionable yesterday. #Bulls – 10:00 AM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls officially downgrade Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso to out vs. Bucks. – 9:35 AM

Chicago: Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. Alex Caruso (concussion protocols) has been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / April 26, 2022

Rob Schaefer: DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine entering protocols: “It sucks. Before basketball, more than anything, just health-wise.” Added he checked in with LaVine this morning: “He was just frustrated… I was just trying to be there, keep him positive mentally more than anything.” -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 26, 2022

Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan described Zach LaVine (protocols) as “questionable” for Game 5 tomorrow. Said there’s still more testing to do. But LaVine won’t travel with team today Donovan did add he knows LaVine “didn’t feel great” this morning -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 26, 2022