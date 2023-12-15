Has Zach LaVine played his last game for the Chicago Bulls? Currently out injured with a foot strain that could have him out of commission for a month or more of the Bulls’ 2023-24 campaign, a four-game win streak in his absence following a five-game losing streak hints at Chicago moving on from the UCLA alum at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline.

With rumors that LaVine has eyes for the Los Angeles Lakers out there, speculation that the team might be strategically sidelining the Washington native as they explore trade opportunities without publicly declaring their intentions should no buyers step up with an acceptable offer abounds.

Despite LaVine being present on the bench and showing engagement during recent games, there’s uncertainty about his future. Will the Chicago — LaVine partnership come to an end before he returns to the court?

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what the folks behind the “Kenny For Real” YouTube channel had to say about LaVine’s future with the Bulls.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire