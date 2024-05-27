Zach LaVine linked to 76ers in second trade rumor report

The Chicago Bulls are going to try to trade Zach LaVine this summer. Based on all the rumblings coming out of Chicago, that much is true. Now, it’s just a matter of what team wants him. And for the second time in the past week, the Philadelphia 76ers have been linked to LaVine as a potential destination.

“If not in free agency, the Sixers believe they can use their draft assets and available cap space to acquire a difference-maker via a trade,” wrote Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That has led to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram being among trade interests.”

Obviously, the 76ers are going to be taking a look at a ton of different options, and LaVine is likely far down their totem pole of choices, but he’s still on the list.

His shot creation would help give the Sixers a nice boost, taking some pressure off of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

