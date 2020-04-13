Zach LaVine knocks out Paul Pierce easily in NBA HORSE competition

Paul Pierce "wanted in" on the NBA's HORSE competition shortly after rumors broke that the league would be organizing the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And he got his wish.

Pierce was among the eight participants to take part in the contest. But things didn't go as the Boston Celtics legend had hoped.

Pierce drew a tough first-round matchup with Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The athletic 25-year-old had some tricks up his sleeves that the 42-year-old Pierce just couldn't keep up with.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

LaVine got up early on Pierce and never looked back. He ended up winning the game without Pierce earning a letter against him, HORSE to nothing.

One of LaVine's most impressive moves was a reverse layup that saw him touch the backboard with his left hand and complete the reverse with his right. Pierce wasn't able to do both at once, but LaVine made the bucket look easy. Here's a look at it, courtesy of the NBA's official Twitter account.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀



"Tap the backboard with the left... reverse on the right!"@ZachLaVine leads @paulpierce34 in Round 1 of the NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm! pic.twitter.com/shiBmGyunK



— NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

And LaVine's winning shot? It was a deep three-point shot that he made look like a walk in the park, as you can see courtesy of the NBA's official Twitter account.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀



"I'm in the dirt. Show him I'm in the dirt." @ZachLaVine wins in a familiar way... with a deep triple.



📺: NBA Horse Challenge presented by State Farm on

ESPN pic.twitter.com/XyNZYjKO6k









— NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2020

Even despite the loss, it looks like Pierce was having fun. He trash-talked LaVine a bit, reminisced about playing with Kevin Garnett, and even rode a children's scooter for a minute and joked that he would try a trick shot while riding it.

Story continues

Perhaps in a different matchup, Pierce would've fared better. But at the end of the day, this competition was just about fun anyway, and Pierce did what he could to help make it entertaining.

Zach LaVine knocks out Paul Pierce easily in NBA HORSE competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston