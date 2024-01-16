Zach LaVine hits from way downtown

Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
Guard Zach LaVine will practice with the Windy City Bulls on Wednesday.
Whether buying low or selling high, here are five players who should be very involved in any talks in your fantasy basketball league.
The statue of Dwyane Wade will be unveiled in fall 2024
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.
Nebraska's win over Purdue marked its first over a top-ranked team since 1982.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has signed a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his exit interview series with the quarterbacks, a position that ended a lot like it did in 2022.
The top eight teams on the board are either from the Big Ten or SEC.
Carroll will remain with the Seahawks as an advisor.
Love will make his first playoff start in Dallas. He has the chance to start writing his chapter in Packers lore. Easier said than done, but an opportunity is all Love has ever needed.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.