Zach LaVine drops 39 points, hits game-winner to lift Bulls past 76ers

Zach LaVine hit a last-second layup on Wednesday night to lift the Bulls past the 76ers at the United Center. (Jeff Haynes/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers had little answer for Zach LaVine on Wednesday night at the United Center.

If that wasn’t evident throughout most of his near 40-point night in the Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 win, LaVine made it more than clear in the final seconds.

Down by one point with just 4.8 seconds left in the game, the Bulls had one last chance to make a play. LaVine inbounded the ball from the sideline to Robin Lopez near the top of the key and cut around him. Lopez handed him the ball right back, faking out two defenders in the process to give LaVine a wide open lane to the hoop.

So LaVine attacked the rim and made the layup, picking up a foul in the process to put the Bulls on top.

“I think I should have just fought through the screen, stay with my man,” 76ers star Jimmy Butler, who was guarding LaVine on the final play, told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think a lot of that’s on me. I’ll take that. I think I just gotta be better on the defensive end.”

While LaVine missed the free throw, it didn’t matter, as the Bulls held on in the final seconds to knock off the 76ers.

At least, it seemed like the game was over initially. With 0.5 seconds left on the clock, Ben Simmons attempted to inbound an alley-oop to Butler in a last-ditch effort. The horn, however, sounded before anyone touched the ball — yet players from both teams walked off the floor and fans started heading for the door.

Uh the ref at the Bulls game started the clock way before anyone touched it pic.twitter.com/Xky5pBNnLd — Sam Ikard (@samikard) March 7, 2019

Officials ended up calling the teams back to the floor and resetting the clock. The second attempt wasn’t any better for Philadelphia, however, and Chicago walked away with the win.

Getting back to the floor, however, was something Bulls interim coach Jim Boylen said he had never seen before. He said the officials told him that they never started the clock on the final play, but that the clock operators in the United Center had set it off early on their own.

“Our table started the clock early, I kind of like that,” Boylen joked, via 670 The Score’s Tony Gill. “That’s like Utah in the old days, man. They did it all the time and got away with it, and you know that. I’m taking our clock guys to dinner.”

The Bulls even struggled to get players back out on the floor for the final play. Otto Porter Jr., who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, was already taking his drug test and couldn’t make it back out of the locker room.

Otto Porter Jr. says he was “mid-stride” with his drug testing duties so he couldn’t return to floor for final 0.5 seconds replay. pic.twitter.com/pO5HA6nAyd — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 7, 2019

LaVine ended the night with 39 points, dropping 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls climb out of a 10-point hole. While he deserves a bulk of the credit on a big night, Boylen said he felt it was a team effort that helped Chicago walk away from the game — which had 19 lead changes and was tied 20 times — with a win.

“I thought we just kept fighting uphill and battling and battling, and I’m really happy for our guys,” Boylen said, via 670 The Score. “It’s just a good win. I say this often, but it’s true. We got a little bit from everybody, and we got a lot from some guys, but overall I thought we had good play from a lot of guys.”

