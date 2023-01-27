Zach LaVine with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/26/2023
Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/26/2023
The Hoosiers shot 41% from the field, including 4-for-14 from 3-point range. IU couldn't take advantage of Minnesota's zone.
The first major in-state recruiting battle in the Louisville-Kentucky football rivalry since Jeff Brohm's homecoming went to the Wildcats.
He's the third official candidate.
One coach the Dolphins have been linked to is now expected to interview for their defensive coordinator opening.
The Athletic's Robert Mays dives into how the Bears' front office should deal with its running back room this offseason.
San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was accused of pushing his girlfriend to the ground during an argument on Monday. “If he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” Shanahan said.
Bears GM Ryan Poles made it clear he’d like to bring back David Montgomery. But could Montgomery’s asking price be too high?
Rep. George Santos is facing serious questions about who funded his campaign. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports from Washington.
President Joe Biden called 26-year-old Brandon Tsay to thank him for disarming the Monterey Park shooting suspect over the weekend.
The NFC championship is Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
"They literally jumped to the last quarter of the book within 15 minutes."
There are five players that were snubbed and left off the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starting lineup.
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report confirmed the refs missed a call on Klay Thompson's go-ahead 3-pointer in the Warriors' win over the Grizzlies.
Draymond Green's basketball IQ was the difference yet again Wednesday night in the Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
The reserves have yet to be announced, but some marquee names were not recognized as starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in February.
UConn went into halftime with a 40-36 lead, but Geno Auriemma didn't hold back when asked about the Lady Vols getting to the free throw line.
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy feels Rui Hachimura has a skill set that is reminiscent of Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.
The Memphis Grizzlies wanted a win bad on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, they lost their fourth consecutive game.
Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night with a sprained left ankle. The Mavericks said he would not return to the game. Doncic played just three minutes before limping to the locker room during a timeout.
Jordan Poole had the perfect reaction when he saw Steph Curry in the tunnel after his game-winner against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.