Zach LaVine ducks out of players-only NBA 2K20 tournament in first round

It's day 74 of self-quarantine, and Zach LaVine bowed out of the players-only NBA 2K20 tournament on ESPN with a 57-41 first-round loss to Deandre Ayton.

Ayton played as the Houston Rockets. LaVine played as the Miami Heat. Yes, that means he was controlling Jimmy Butler, who the Bulls swapped for LaVine, Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen.

Fortunately, no stats are available from this one, so I am physically incapable of breaking down Butler's performance in this one (though a few bricked layups stand out). But LaVine did struggle to get offense all game, scoring just four points in the fourth quarter after trimming a nine-point deficit down to three entering the final period.

Perhaps he would have fared better playing as the team that employs him:

Zach LaVine while playing with the Heat in the NBA2K tourney: "I should've just played with the Bulls and shot with me every time."



Can't see that line getting topped so I'm back to Bulls-Magic, vintage ‘96. #bullsrewind



— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 4, 2020

.@ZachLaVine playing computer D!! — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) April 4, 2020

Alas. The quality of the on-court product in the Ayton-LaVine matchup waxed and mostly waned, with LaVine saying he hadn't played 2K since his rookie year.

But the true entertainment value came from the banter on the side between the two.

It began friendly, with Ayton teaching LaVine how to throw alley-oops (double-tap Y, Zach! come on) followed by LaVine chiding Ayton for a dunk he uncorked on him when Phoenix visited Chicago back in February.

Here's the clip of Zach dunking on Ayton the two were talking about. Ayton getting him back in @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/ulv0TXf4TL — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) April 4, 2020

Then, the two took a few moments to appreciate Shaq Harrison - frankly, something all of us can do more of. LaVIne called Harrison "my dog" and fondly recalled a conversation in which Harrison good-naturedly lamented having to guard LaVine in practice in Chicago after being tasked with checking Devin Booker in his time in Phoenix. After spending a year with the Suns, Harrison signed with the Bulls in advance of Ayton's rookie season, but it appears the two are friendly.

The topic of conversation eventually shifted to favorite NBA arenas to play in. Ayton answered Madison Square Garden - a fine choice - while LaVine cited the Sacramento King's old Sleepy Train Arena as a true "shooter's gym." The context to that comment is... Something (albeit completely inocuous).

All the while, Ayton pulled away as LaVine largely spammed contested 3s in the second half. Considering the real-life Bulls' woes in 2019-20, it was all perfectly on the nose. Especially so was LaVine intentionally fouling Ayton, down 16 with five seconds left, to squeeze in an extra possession - though luckily no timeouts were called.

And finally, before signing off, LaVine was sure to make his feelings on participating in the dunk contest once again clear:

Zach LaVine reiterates he's done with the dunk contest.



"I didn't have anything left to prove... Only thing left was that 360 from the free throw line." Says he's made it one or two times



Ayton: "That don't even sound normal, bro."







— Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) April 4, 2020

Fair enough. LaVine is more than just a dunker. He's also a prolific scorer, clutch late-game performer and near All-Star level player with a tremendous amount of potential.

But if he wants to add '2K star' to that list of distinctions, he'll have to keep hitting the sticks.

