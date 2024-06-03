Zach LaVine’s ask for the Chicago Bulls has dropped significantly — should the 76ers buy low?

It can be easy to slip into an NBA fandom echo chamber in terms of media consumption. But as far as the Chicago Bulls‘ ongoing quest to trade veteran combo guard Zach LaVine to a new team goes, recent rumbles of a dropping asking price have perked up the ears of opposing fan bases.

And one such fan base is that of the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been one of a handful of ball clubs with interest in the UCLA alum’s services. Speaking on a recent episode of the “PHLY Sixers” podcast, the hosts take a closer look at whether it would make sense to trade for LaVine now that his rumored cost has dropped.

They also get into the contours of what such a deal might look like.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the prospect of trading for LaVine.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire