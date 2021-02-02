Zach LaVine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.
The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?
Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.
Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.
Tom Brady reflected upon his relationship with Bill Belichick.
I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]
Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.
Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]
LeBron James called the woman who was ejected from the contest "Courtside Karen."
Rivals were upset at Patrick Reed over a rules controversy after his US PGA victory Sunday, many feeling he violated the spirit of golf if not the letter of the law.
Bryson DeChambeau’s well-trailed plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National in April is in tatters after the game’s two governing bodies finally decided to put research into action and begin the process of reining back the big hitters. An announcement by the R&A and the US Golf Association on Tuesday essentially paves the way for The Masters to limit the length of driver that can be used at their major, at the same time as making it almost certain that a tournament ball will be introduced on the Tours in the forthcoming years and that there will be other restrictions on equipment. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport that a radical overhaul of the professional is all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing”. They will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification of a rule or an additional rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. So the rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Except Slumbers does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than simply the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say its is just about elite golf." No doubt, the lawyers will become, and are already, involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said.
LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.
"I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.
After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
The Cubs' offseason looked up in the past week after months of slumber and payroll-slashing, but it was the Cardinals who may have reclaimed control of the NL Central with one of the deals of the century, trading for Nolan Arenado.
Danny Amendola let loose on his former boss in a hot take about Tom Brady and the true reason for the Patriots' success.
It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]
Mike Sando says look at which teams need QBs the most. Sound like anyone you know?
American finished ‘Notorious’ in the pair’s main-event rematch in Abu Dhabi
The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]