Zach LaVine

Let's check out fantasy hockey's risers and fallers for this week of NHL action.
The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Now comes the hard part for Gonzaga. Less than 16 hours after walking off the floor with one of the most scintillating wins in the game's history, the barely-still-undefeated Bulldogs returned to the practice court Sunday to get ready for the national championship game. ''It's a lot in 30 hours, but it is what it is,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.
After his team's bid to spoil Gonzaga's perfect season ended with a gut punch of a buzzer beater, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang proclaimed, "We went out fighting. There's no better way."
Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 04/05/2021
Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.
PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.
The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.
The bad news for the Jets is they have a lot of holes on their roster. The good news is few teams are as well equipped as the Jets to improve their roster in the draft. The Jets have the second overall pick in this year’s draft, plus the second pick in every other round [more]
Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.
Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.
Freshman sensation Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert are expected to leave for the NBA, but the Bulldogs have plenty of talent to build on.
Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.
A look at how the Darnold trade, and what could happen with Teddy Bridgewater can change the landscape in Dallas.
Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?
With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]
Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.
There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.
Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.
Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.