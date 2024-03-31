What is Zach Laput hearing from Rutgers basketball in the transfer portal? What other schools are involved?

For Division II standout guard Zach Laput, the process of navigating the transfer portal has generated some significant interest. Several programs from power conferences have reached out to Laput, including Rutgers basketball.

An All-American selection at Bentley (Waltham, Massachusetts), Laput is all business about his portal decision.

Laput isn’t wasting any time in the recruiting process, having already eliminated 40 schools that have reached out in the recruiting process. He has about two dozen schools that are in the mix, including Davidson, Iona, Liberty, Louisville, Marist, Rutgers and San Diego among others.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.4 points per game in his three years at Bentley, shooting 49.7 percent from the floor. From three-point range, Laput is 41.4 percent.

He has been receiving interest from Rutgers and said that he is open to visiting from Rutgers if “Coach Pikiell expresses that during our call.”

“I enjoyed my talk with coach Larkin (assistant coach and director of basketball operations Mike Larkin) and believe I can highly impact winning at the Big Ten level,” Laput told Rutgers Wire this weekend. “No offer, (they) just expressed interest and further developing the relationship to see if it is the right fit.”

Another program that is engaged in the recruiting process with Laput is Louisville.

“Same thing (as with Rutgers) – I believe because of my relentless work ethic I will win at any level and those are the two highest levels,” Laput said of why Louisville made his cutdown.

He is at Northeastern and Quinnipiac this weekend on unofficial visits. He will begin to narrow down the process after those visits, he said, because “I have a ballpark of schools I think I will (visit).”

Having played at the Division II level, the transfer portal represents a big opportunity for Laput to potentially play at a higher level and prove himself. He admits to having a chip on his shoulder.

“Of course I do. Everywhere I’ve went I’ve won championships, dominated and been player of the year from high school to college,” Laput said. “The results and the work will always speak louder than opinions and the schools that don’t offer will lose out on someone that is willing to do more than anyone else in their locker room could even think of to win. I am blessed to be in this position now and don’t take a second of it for granted. I give my best to getting better every second and am made for this.”

