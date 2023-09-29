Zach Johnson's gamble to bench US big guns backfires in opening Ryder Cup foursomes defeat

Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates his morning win while Zach Johnson is left to ponder his decisions - AP/Andrew Medichini

To think that Marco Simone Golf & Country Club was written off a couple of years ago as being too ‘USA-friendly’. Too easy for the bombers. Too quick in the old putting department.

After a nightmare opening morning for the Americans at the 44th Ryder Cup - which saw Zach Johnson’s men go 4-0 down in double-quick time - the more pertinent question is whether home advantage in this competition is now too great.

All of America’s nightmares came to pass. Marco Simone’s fairways (which have been tightened since 2021) too often left American tee shots in the thick rough, which they struggled to get out of. And when they did find the greens, the Americans struggled on the uber-slow (by comparison with US) greens.

Some turnaround considering a couple of years ago, ahead of the 2021 Italian Open, European players had questioned why on earth the Rome course had been chosen as host venue for the 44th Ryder Cup. “I’m not sure why we would build a course that would favour the Americans more than the Europeans,” one, who asked to remain anonymous, told Golf Digest. “But I feel that is the case. Historically, the Americans have been longer [hitters] than us. And here there are a few places where you can really cut the corners if you bomb it.

“Also, putting on undulating, quick greens is what the Americans are more used to. On both counts, we will likely be at a disadvantage.”

Xander Shauffele conceded the final point of the morning, playing alongside Patrick Cantlay against McIlroy and Fleetwood - AFP/Alberto Pizzoli

No one told Luke Donald’s men. Rahm and Hatton - ‘Team Angry’ - got Europe off to a flier, winning 4&3. Viktor Hovland, playing with rookie wunderkind Ludvig Aberg, chipped in at the first to send the crowd potty and the two Scandinavians never looked back, also winning 4&3. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka won 2&1, as did Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy who wobbled a bit down the stretch before ensuring that none of the foursomes went to the 18th.

Momentum now firmly with Europe

Watching the bloodbath unfold Johnson sat on his Team USA buggy looking like someone had just slashed his tyres.

Of course, it is still very early days. The United States could win all four of the Friday afternoon fourballs and end the opening day 4-4. But that does not seem likely with momentum now firmly behind Team Europe and there are sure to be questions asked of Johnson’s foursomes picks.

The US captain had gambled by leaving some of his biggest names on the sidelines. Masters champion (and American hardman) Brooks Keopka, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas (6-2-1 Ryder Cup record) and new US Open champion Wyndham Clark were all benched for the opening morning.

“The eight guys I have down on paper are the ones that we feel best put us in the position to get off to a great start obviously,” Johnson explained of his pairings. “You’ve got some experience in there, and you’ve got some chemistry in there as well. Those guys want to get after it, and I’m confident that they can do that.”

It remains to be seen how Johnson’s men bounce back - Koepka, Thomas, Speith and Clark have all been recalled for the afternoon fourballs - but they need to wake up quickly if their defence is not to lie in Roman ruins.

