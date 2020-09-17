Zach Johnson drained the most outrageous putt at the U.S. Open

Winged Foot Golf Club was primed for the U.S. Open to provide the toughest challenge in golf, and while there’s only around 20 players in the field under par late in Day 1, we’ve already seen a few remarkable highlight-reel shots.

Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris both made aces at the par-3 7th hole, become just the sixth and seventh players to hit a hole-in-one at a U.S. Open this decade.

One of the other players on that list, Zach Johnson (who carded an ace at the 2014 U.S. Open), arguably had an even more impressive shot with his putter on the par-3 1st hole.

With seemingly zero chance to navigate the undulations of the green and putt his ball directly toward the hole, Johnson hit an adventurous shot well past the hole and allowed it to break back down a slope toward the cup – and then watched as it tracked directly into the cup. Johnson couldn’t believe it.





The ground-level camera angle from behind Johnson will give you a better idea of just how absurd this putt was.



