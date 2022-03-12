Zach Johnson accidentally shanks driver during practice swing at The Players Championship, again

Zach Johnson — somehow — did it again.

The United States’ new Ryder Cup captain was taking a practice swing on the 18th tee at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday when he accidentally caught a piece of his ball and sent it flying. The shot was eerily similar to his infamous blunder at The Masters in 2019.

Zach Johnson did it AGAIN 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/geKHKMMW0X — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2022

“I’ll try that one more time,” he joked. "I hope that's on camera."

Now because that was a practice swing, and Johnson hadn’t actually addressed the ball, he wasn’t assessed a penalty shot and was allowed to tee off normally. The ball isn't considered "in play" until a stroke is actually made it.

That didn’t help much, though, as he doubled the hole and closed out his first round with a 1-over 73. He then went right back out to start his second round, as The Players Championship’s first two days were delayed significantly by storms.

While Johnson’s mistake is crazy enough on its own, he did the exact same thing on the 13th tee at Augusta National in 2019.

Johnson may want to take an extra step back during his practice swings from now on.