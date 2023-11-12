Zach Hyman with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
Zach Hyman (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 11/11/2023
Zach Hyman (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 11/11/2023
Washington made the big plays when it mattered to get to 10-0.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs. Patriots game in Frankfurt.
Playing with a chip on its shoulder, Michigan did not relent throughout its suffocating win over Penn State and showed it's a team to be feared with or without its head coach.
Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala looked like he had turned his first career interception into a pick-six. But there was one problem.
Even though the receiver did practice this week, the Vikings did not activate Justin Jefferson off injured reserve,
The Buffaloes need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's how to watch the Michigan at Penn State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Georgia game this week, plus the rest of the Week 11 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.
Virginia said Saturday that Jones was able to "briefly walk" the day after his surgery.
Being open and communicating with teammates, trying to lead with Kyle Kuzma and learning French are all key parts of Poole's efforts to build a foundation in Washington.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
"I want that damn carpet."
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ewers has been sidelined since suffering a right shoulder injury on Oct. 21 against Houston.
After another abysmal offensive outing, Saleh was left to defend his starting quarterback again.