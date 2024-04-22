Zach Goodall returns to Jacksonville as Jaguars Wire Managing Editor

Five years ago this week, I stepped away to try something new. It’s only fitting that NFL Draft week marks my return to the hometown beat.

My name is Zach Goodall, and I’m thrilled to announce that I have assumed the Managing Editor duties of Jaguars Wire, part of USA Today’s Sports Media Group’s Wire network.

I started my sports media journey covering the Jaguars part-time, beginning as a junior in high school from 2015 through April 2019. I worked my way up the ladder in Jacksonville, exclusively interviewing a free-agent signee and an assistant coach via my own connections before earning the team’s trust and receiving an offseason media credential after graduating.

My final act was tipping the Jaguars’ entire 2019 draft class.

I’ve spent the past half-decade down I-10 and U.S. 301, in Gainesville, sharpening my skills as a beat reporter, on-air personality, and photographer and videographer while covering Florida football, recruiting and basketball full-time.

I also covered the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their Super Bowl LV run and the subsequent season with my previous outlet.

With a demand for quality stories and analysis, the collaboration with and advice of amazing journalists around me, and my formative years in this industry involving the professional-influenced evolution of college football, I believe my last stint prepared me to dedicate my coverage focus to an NFL team around the clock.

When such an opportunity arose with the NFL Wire network, in the city where I began my sports writing career, I jumped at it.

Given the Jaguars’ current status, with a franchise quarterback and crucial supporting pieces in place entering a pivotal campaign, the team’s 30th, the timing couldn’t have been better either.

At Jaguars Wire, you’ll find consistent and engaging content documenting every step of the way and beyond. Stories will be published daily by myself and, eventually, fellow contributors.

I’ll offer a full-time presence on the beat, with one press conference under my belt already and a short drive to Jacksonville scheduled for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Although this welcome story marks my official launch with Jaguars Wire, articles began to run last week. Find some of those works below.

