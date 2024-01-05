Zach Gardner steps down as West Holmes football coach

Zach Gardner has resigned from his position as the head football coach at West Holmes High School, according to a press release Friday from the West Holmes High School athletic department.

Gardner leaves as one of the most accomplished coaches in program history, guiding the Knights 58-25 record over seven seasons in charge, including an 11-5 playoff record and the first regional championship in program history in 2021.

"I am incredibly blessed to have had seven fantastic years as the head football coach at West Holmes," Gardner said. "I am so proud of our accomplishments on the field but more importantly hold the memories made and relationships formed with the players, coaches and community near and dear to my heart."

Gardner was named Ohio Cardinal Conference Coach of the Year in 2020, 2021 and 2022 while leading the Knights to three straight OCC titles, including two straight years without a conference loss. West Holmes won three games combined in the two years before Gardner arrived in 2017. The Knights have won 10 or more games in each of the past three years.

