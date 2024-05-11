Zach Frazier feels ‘extra pressure’ placed on him by elite Steelers

From Ray Mansfield, Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson to Jeff Hartings and Maurkice Pouncey, a long line of centers have performed at elite levels for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some expectations come with being a Steeler, especially as one drafted in the mid-second round: Zach Frazier is anticipated to perform at a high level.

No matter who came before him, all Frazier can do is be Frazier.

“It puts a little bit of extra pressure on me,” said Frazier with a smile, “but I’m just gonna work as hard as I can, try to put my head down and work.”

Frazier already has the process underway—definitely a good sign.

Ray Mansfield

Mike Webster

Dermontti Dawson

Jeff Hartings

Maurice Pouncey Zach Frazier knows he has the proverbial big shoes to fill as a Steelers center pic.twitter.com/fKFT2eDlLl — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire