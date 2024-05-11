Advertisement

Zach Frazier feels ‘extra pressure’ placed on him by elite Steelers

allison koehler
·1 min read

From Ray Mansfield, Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson to Jeff Hartings and Maurkice Pouncey, a long line of centers have performed at elite levels for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some expectations come with being a Steeler, especially as one drafted in the mid-second round: Zach Frazier is anticipated to perform at a high level.

No matter who came before him, all Frazier can do is be Frazier.

“It puts a little bit of extra pressure on me,” said Frazier with a smile, “but I’m just gonna work as hard as I can, try to put my head down and work.”

Frazier already has the process underway—definitely a good sign.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire