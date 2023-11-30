Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop garner 1st-team All-Big 12 honors

Nov. 29—MORGANTOWN — West Virginia's Zach Frazier and Beanie Bishop were both named first-team All-Big 12, the conference announced Wednesday.

Frazier, a fourth-year starter, has established himself as one of the best centers in the country. He is up for the Wuerffel Trophy, William V. Campbell Trophy and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year awards. He has also accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl as he prepares to enter the NFL Draft.

Bishop is in his first season with the Mountaineers after transferring from Minnesota. He led the Big 12 in passes defended (24) and pass breakups (20) and tied for fourth in interceptions with four.

Tight end Kole Taylor and offensive lineman Wyatt Milum were both named second-team All-Big 12.

Taylor, in his first season after transferring from LSU, led the Mountaineers with 33 receptions and four touchdowns and was second on the team with 411 receiving yards. Milum in is his third season at WVU and started 11 games this season, 35 in his career.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was named Offensive Player of the Year and Texas lineman T'Vondre Sweat was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was named the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year. Gundy's Cowboys will play Texas in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday (noon, ABC).

Other individual awards went to Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell (Offensive Newcomer of the Year), Kansas lineman Austin Booker (Defensive Newcomer of the Year) and Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (Offensive Freshman of the Year), the son of former WVU tight end Anthony Becht. Defensive Freshman of the Year was split between linebackers Anthony Hill (Texas) and Ben Roberts (Texas Tech). Final awards went to Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara (Special Teams Player of the Year), Kansas State lineman Cooper Beebe (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Texas lineman Byron Murphy (Defensive Lineman of the Year).

Several Mountaineers were named All-Big 12 honorable mention, including safety Aubrey Burks, running back CJ Donaldson, punt returner Preston Fox, quarterback Garrett Greene, linebacker Lee Kpogba, defensive linemen Mike Lockhart, Edward Vesterinen and Sean Martin, kicker Michael Hayes, offensive linemen Doug Nester, Brandon Yates and Tomas Rimac, and punter Oliver Straw.

West Virginia also had several finalists for individual awards. Bishop for defensive newcomer, linebacker Ben Cutter for defensive freshman, Frazier for offensive lineman, Hayes for special teams, Martin for defensive lineman and Jaheim White for offensive freshman.

WVU will learn which bowl game it will play in on Sunday after all the conference championship games are concluded.

