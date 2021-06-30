Zach Ertz trade rumors: Eagles’ legendary play-by-play man thinks the Bills are ‘close’ on a deal
As the Eagles sit some 28 days away from the start of the 2021 training camp, Zach Ertz could be on his way to Northern New York.
The Eagles record-setting tight end has been linked to Buffalo all offseason and legendary play-by-play analyst, Merrill Reese believes a deal is set to happen according to Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate.
“The word today is that they are very close to a deal and I don’t have any inside information to substantiate this, but the word is that they’re close to a deal with Buffalo for Zach Ertz,” Reese told Sileo. “I believe you have as much chance of being on this roster as Zach Ertz in a few weeks.”
Reese made the remarks during an appearance on the National Football Show with Dan Sileo.
A three-time Pro Bowler, Ertz has logged 561 career receptions for 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns in Philadelphia.
